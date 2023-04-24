CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero crosses one lakh sales milestone in FY 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra Bolero crosses one lakh sales milestone in FY 2023

    - The brand has sold over 14,00,000 units of Bolero since 2000

    - Bolero SUV recorded annual sales growth of 28 per cent in FY 2023

    Mahindra, the Indian SUV maker, has announced that its Bolero SUV has crossed the one lakh sales milestone in FY 2023. This marks a remarkable achievement of selling over 14,00,000 units since its launch in 2000. The Bolero Neo, which was launched in India in 2021, has also been a significant contributor to the Bolero SUV lineup’s impressive sales record.

    Speaking on the achievement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, “With over 1.4 million sales in total, the Bolero has become more than just an SUV; it has become a household name in semi-urban and rural India. One lakh sales in FY 2023, a testament to the unwavering trust and loyalty of our cherished customers. The Bolero Neo launched in July 2021, has successfully extended the Bolero SUV brand to the new customer segments in tier one and urban markets.”

    Both SUVs have recorded a sales growth of over 28 per cent in FY 2023 compared to FY 2022. For several months now, the Bolero SUV has maintained its position as one of the best-selling Mahindra products in the Indian market. Moreover, the carmaker has upgraded the powertrain of the Bolero and Bolero Neo to comply with the new RDE and BS6 Phase 2 norms. This will further help Mahindra in maintaining its impressive sales growth.

    However, with the new RDE norms implementation, the carmaker has also increased the prices of the Bolero SUV in India.

