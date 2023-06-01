Next-gen Toyota Vellfire images leaked; design revealed

- Based on the TNGA-K platform

- Expected to get a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain

The Toyota Vellfire, a luxury people-mover, is in the process of getting a new generation soon. Just like its Lexus cousin, LM, the new-gen Vellfire will be based on the TNGA-K platform. And ahead of its official global debut, the images of the MPV have leaked online revealing its exterior design.

Front design of the new-gen Vellfire

As seen in the picture, the Vellfire boasts a new front fascia with aggressive design language. The headlamps are now sleeker with six chrome slats leading into the nose of the MPV. Then, the front bumper line and the front skid plate sport a chrome finish, further adding to the aggressive stance of the MPV.

Rear profile of the Toyota Vellfire

Another image of the rear profile reveals the tall and angular shape of the rear bumper, spoiler, and tailgate. Then there are arrow-shaped revised tail lights with a light bar connecting them. Notably, the alloy wheels get the dual-tone multi-spoke pattern.

Expected powertrain options of the next-gen Vellfire

Details regarding the powertrain of the new-generation Vellfire are not available at the moment. However, we expect it to get a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine along with other powertrain options.

Upon arrival, the new Toyota Vellfire will compete in the luxury MPV space with the Lexus LM.

