Coronavirus pandemic: Skoda extends new car warranty worldwide

Skoda has announced a three-month extension of a new car warranty and even its extended warranty worldwide, except China. All other customers can take advantage of this relief measure if their new car's warranty or extended warranty is due to lapse between 1 March and 31 May 2020.

Do note that the extension period ends three months after both warranties have expired or no later than 31 August 2020, whichever comes first. This extension is being granted by the carmaker to customers as a gesture of goodwill. This measure will be implemented in all world markets but not in the Chinese one. Also, the mileage limitations and other conditions, will continue as is throughout the warranty extension. Yet, the start of the extended warranty can be delayed by three months at no extra charge if the extension of the new car warranty overlaps with the start of the extended warranty.

This initiative from Skoda is a onetime and voluntary concession in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. As all operations in factories and dealerships mostly are still shut and only some are slowly stuttering back to the routine. Many Skoda car owners would not have been able to claim their car's warranty due to the restrictions in movement and lockdowns due this ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. So, as a relief effort and without recognition of any legal obligation or commitment for the future, Skoda has come up with this measure to help its customers.