Renault India introduces ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme

- Customers who have availed the scheme can start paying EMI after three months of purchase

- Extension of warranty and special offers from Renault Finance

Renault India is gradually resuming operations in India after a month long lockdown due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In an effort to revive sales in the country as well as support the customer in these challenging times, Renault India has announced a host of customer-focused offers.

The company has rolled out the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme where customers can buy any Renault car in May and start paying their EMI after three months of purchase. The offer can be availed either at the dealership, on the Renault India website or the My Renault App. Additionally, the company has also announced offers across the product range including cash offers, exchange benefits and finance at a special rate of 8.99 per cent. These are complemented by additional loyalty offers for its existing customers.

Renault India has also rolled out additional benefits for Doctors and Police personnel under its ‘Care for Caregivers’ program, as a gesture to thank the efforts of the professionals engaged in fighting the COVID-19 battle in India. Through the digital medium customers can book cars from home on the Renault India website or the MyRenault App with zero booking amount, and can also get loan approvals remotely from Renault Finance.

On the service front, Renault has launched extended service warranty and extension of first free service. As many customers are unable to avail offers and warranty on their vehicles, Renault has announced a relaxation on warranty (including the extended warranty policies) and periodic service schedules for its customers during this lockdown period. Renault India’s 24X7 roadside assistance continues to ensure support for its customers in case of an emergency. Renault has also sent vehicle maintenance tips to its customers given the non-usage of cars due to the lockdown.

Renault Finance has also announced measures to support the customers, in the form of job loss cover (coverage for salaried customers and applicable in loss of job due to layoffs, retrenchment, accidental death, permanent disability and hospitalisation in case of any disease including COVID-19 for a single premium ranging from Rs 650 to Rs 1,600) and EMI Protect Plan (coverage for self-employed customers and applicable in case of hospitalisation including COVID-19 and accidental death for a single premium of Rs 999).