Bentley Motors resumes production in England

May 12, 2020, 11:30 AM IST by Santosh Nair
275 Views
Bentley Motors resumes production in England

- Over 1,700 Bentley employees are on-site to start a phased production ramp up

- Production starts at 50 percent capacity with new hygiene and social distancing procedures 

Bentley Motors resumed production at the company’s headquarters in Crewe, England, with over 1,700 employees following the 250 comprehensive and wide-ranging hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

Workers essentially returned to a redesigned manufacturing facility that allows a two-metre distance between them, along with one-way movement paths. Even the washrooms across the plant have been reconfigured to reduce the number of people being able to use them.

This week, the Bentayga and Mulsanne production lines will commence, followed by the return of the Continental GT and Flying Spur line next week. While the production will run at approximately 50 per cent, the average start-time from one manufacturing stage to the next, has been doubled. 

Bentley Bentayga Exterior

Bentley claims they have a strong order bank with about eight months of customer orders; spares and brand new cars included. The company expects to ramp up in a controlled and measured way, to ensure that they can manage this continued demand.

Adrian Hallmark, CEO, Bentley Motors, said, “Now is the right time for the business to come back stronger. We have introduced extensive new working measures to protect our colleagues, our families and our customers and we are confident, following the work of so many people, that being at Bentley will be as safe for our colleagues as being anywhere else. 

Bentley Bentayga Exterior
