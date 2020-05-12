Nissan dealerships resume business across green and orange zones in India

Nissan India has announced that it has recommenced operations in some parts of the country. Dealerships will also open according to local government guidelines gradually.

The carmaker confirmed that dispatch of its BS6 vehicles from its alliance manufacturing facility in Chennai has started. However, this is happening only to the dealerships in green and orange zone across the country. The automaker's marketing and sales organisation also opened its office in Gurgaon as per the instructions from the local government while following all guidelines. All dealership staff and employees at the service centres also have been trained with the new standard operating procedure to ensure health and hygiene in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The wheels of our economy should start rolling despite the Coronavirus gripping major parts in our country. Though things are not very much in control, we will only be able to get conditions back to normalcy if we take such small steps. It's great to see many manufacturers have begun operations in a phase-wise manner and are ensuring all its facilities, including workshops and dealerships, are thoroughly sanitised using the most effective treatments.