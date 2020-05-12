Volvo XC100 to reportedly be only a fully-electric flagship SUV

- All-wheel drive will come as standard on all versions

- To sport a coupe-SUV stance; expected to be revealed sometime in the year 2023

Sources suggest that Volvo’s upcoming flagship SUV called the XC100 will not have a combustion engine at all. Instead the carmaker is expected to make its new entrant a fully-electric model.

Reports state that the new flagship from Volvo will be underpinned by the second-gen Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. Although the SPA platform was originally conceived for IC engines and hybrids, the second-gen SPA is developed purely for all-electric drive propulsion.

This EV is rumoured to be called the XC100 Recharge, which is in-line with how the brand went with naming its younger sibling, the XC40 Recharge. Furthermore, unlike the multiple-seating configurations available on the XC90, the XC100 will be exclusively offered in a four-seat layout.

While Volvo is all set to tap into the demand for coupe-SUVs with the XC100, expect this electrifying new flagship from the brand to get unveiled in 2023. Stay tuned for the details.