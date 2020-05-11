Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Toyota Highlander seven-seat SUV launching in UK in 2021

New Toyota Highlander seven-seat SUV launching in UK in 2021

May 11, 2020, 11:57 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
653 Views
Write a comment
New Toyota Highlander seven-seat SUV launching in UK in 2021

Toyota will soon expand its SUV line-up in the UK by introducing the all-new Highlander. The new Toyota Highlander will be a seven-seat SUV that will be positioned under the RAV4 and the flagship Toyota Land Cruiser.

With increasing popularity of high-riding utility vehicles in Europe, Toyota has decided to offer a seven-seat SUV at an accessible price point. When launched in 2021, the Highlander will compete against the Skoda Kodiaq, Peugeot 5008 and the Seat Tarraco in the UK.

Toyota Fortuner Exterior

The Highlander is sold as the Toyota Kluger in its home market Japan and Australia. It is built on the TNGA-K platform, which also underpins the Toyota Camry and the RAV4 SUV. However, it is larger than both the cars, measuring 4,950mm. The Highlander is 1,930mm wide, 1,730mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,850mm, while the boot space capacity is 658-litres.

In UK, the Highlander will source power from a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid powertrain that gets an electric motor at each axle and is paired to an eCVT transmission. The combined system output is 241bhp and power is sent the wheels via an AWD drive-train. The SUV will also get an EV mode that will allow it to run on the electric motors for a short distance.

Toyota Fortuner Exterior

The high-riding SUV will feature automatic LED headlamps, wireless charging, ventilated and heated front seats and a 12.3-inch infotainment system replete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will come equipped with a complete suite of driver-assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition system, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and much more.  

  • Toyota
  • Fortuner
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Toyota Highlander
  • Highlander
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Toyota Fortuner Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 34.86 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 35.59 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 32.69 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 34.8 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.91 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 34.19 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 32.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.93 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1612 Likes
171664 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3528 Likes
328751 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in