Nissan expands its touchpoints in India

- Adds two showrooms and workshops in Haryana and Telangana

- Total touchpoints reach 267

In a bid to increase its presence, Nissan Motor India has announced the expansion of its network in North and South India, with new showrooms and service workshops launched in Karnal (Haryana) and Khammam (Telangana).

With the addition of these new showrooms and service workshops, Nissan Motor India now has 267 touchpoints across the country with 14 customer touchpoints in the state of Haryana and 9 in the state of Telangana. Consequently, Nissan Motor India has expanded its network of customer touchpoints in FY 2022-23 by adding 19 new touchpoints comprising 14 showrooms and 5 service workshops, positioned in key cities across the Northern and Southern regions of India. Some of these cities include Jaipur, Karnal, Erode, Chennai, Hospet, Rewari, Bhiwani, and Khammam among others.

The physical touchpoints are complemented by Nissan’s virtual distribution format of Nissan Shop@Home, facilitating customers to make an intelligent choice comparing different variants of the Magnite through a comparison tool, while also allowing customers to upgrade to higher variants with a similar EMI plan.