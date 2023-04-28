CarWale
    MG Comet EV test drives begin; bookings to open next month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Comet EV test drives begin; bookings to open next month

    - MG Comet EV prices in India start at Rs. 7.98 lakh

    - The model has begun arriving at local dealers

    MG Motor India announced the prices of the Comet small EV in the country earlier this week, which start at an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has now announced additional details of the model with respect to bookings and test drives.

    The new Comet EV has commenced arriving at local dealerships, and test drives, according to MG, are currently underway. While the prices of the entry-level model have been revealed, bookings are set to begin on 15 May. The model will be offered in over 250 customisation options.

    At the heart of the Comet electric vehicle is a 17.3kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 230km on a single full charge. The motor produces an output of 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. A 3.3kW charger is the sole charging option for the model, which charges the two-door hatchback from 0-100 per cent in seven hours. We have driven the Comet EV, and our review is now live on the website.

