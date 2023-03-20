Discounts of up to Rs. 90,000 on Nissan cars in March 2023

- Discount on MY2022 and MY2023 units of Nissan Magnite

- Offers applicable till 31 March, 2023

Nissan India has listed its discount offers for March 2023. While the Magnite gets discounts of up to Rs. 90,000, the Kicks attracts offers worth Rs 59,000. Here’s a complete list of discounts that can be availed if you are planning on buying a Nissan vehicle this month.

Nissan Magnite March discount offers

Discount Categories 2022 Nissan Magnite BS6 2023 Nissan Magnite BS6 2023 Nissan Magnite BS6 Phase 2 Pre-maintenance package Up to Rs. 12,100 (Three years) Up to Rs. 6,950 (Three years) Up to Rs. 6,950 (Two years) Exchange Bonus Up to Rs. 20,000 Up to Rs. 20,000 Up to Rs. 10,000 Cash Discount/Accessories Up to Rs. 20,000 Up to Rs. 12,000 - Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs. 10,000 Up to Rs. 10,000 Up to Rs. 5,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs. 15,000 Up to Rs. 10,000 Up to Rs. 5,000 Special rate of interest 6.99 per cent 6.99 per cent 6.99 per cent Online Booking Discount Up to Rs. 2,000 Up to Rs. 2,000 Up to Rs. 2,000

All the abovementioned offers, except the online booking discount, are applicable for all variants except the XE variant.

Nissan Kicks March discount offers

While online and offline bookings of the Nissan Kicks are presently on hold, select dealers with inventory are offering huge discounts for the SUV.

Exchange Bonus Up to Rs. 30,000 (1.3 Turbo MT and CVT variants only) Cash Discount Up to Rs. 18,000 (1.5 XL and XV variants only) Cash Discount Up to Rs. 19,000 (1.3 Turbo MT and CVT variants only) Corporate Discount Up to Rs. 10,000 Special interest rate 6.99 per cent (All variants)

It is to be noted that the 6.99 per cent interest rate is applicable if availed only through Nissan Finance for a tenure of 36 months.