    Discounts of up to Rs. 90,000 on Nissan cars in March 2023

    Jay Shah

    Discounts of up to Rs. 90,000 on Nissan cars in March 2023

    - Discount on MY2022 and MY2023 units of Nissan Magnite

    - Offers applicable till 31 March, 2023

    Nissan India has listed its discount offers for March 2023. While the Magnite gets discounts of up to Rs. 90,000, the Kicks attracts offers worth Rs 59,000. Here’s a complete list of discounts that can be availed if you are planning on buying a Nissan vehicle this month. 

    Nissan Magnite March discount offers 

    Discount Categories 2022 Nissan Magnite BS62023 Nissan Magnite BS62023 Nissan Magnite BS6 Phase 2
    Pre-maintenance packageUp to Rs. 12,100 (Three years)Up to Rs. 6,950 (Three years)Up to Rs. 6,950 (Two years)
    Exchange BonusUp to Rs. 20,000Up to Rs. 20,000Up to Rs. 10,000
    Cash Discount/AccessoriesUp to Rs. 20,000Up to Rs. 12,000-
    Loyalty BonusUp to Rs. 10,000Up to Rs. 10,000Up to Rs. 5,000
    Corporate DiscountUp to Rs. 15,000Up to Rs. 10,000Up to Rs. 5,000
    Special rate of interest6.99 per cent6.99 per cent6.99 per cent
    Online Booking DiscountUp to Rs. 2,000 Up to Rs. 2,000Up to Rs. 2,000

    All the abovementioned offers, except the online booking discount, are applicable for all variants except the XE variant.

    Nissan Kicks March discount offers

    While online and offline bookings of the Nissan Kicks are presently on hold, select dealers with inventory are offering huge discounts for the SUV. 

    Exchange Bonus Up to Rs. 30,000 (1.3 Turbo MT and CVT variants only)
    Cash Discount Up to Rs. 18,000 (1.5 XL and XV variants only)
    Cash DiscountUp to Rs. 19,000 (1.3 Turbo MT and CVT variants only)
    Corporate DiscountUp to Rs. 10,000
    Special interest rate6.99 per cent (All variants)

    It is to be noted that the 6.99 per cent interest rate is applicable if availed only through Nissan Finance for a tenure of 36 months. 

