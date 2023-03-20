Hyundai announces pre-summer camp for its cars

- To be conducted from 17 March to 30 March, 2023

- Valid across all Hyundai authorised service stations in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced a pre-summer camp for its cars. The service camp will be conducted from 17 March to 30 March, 2023 across India at authorised Hyundai service stations.

This service camp includes a free AC checkup and special discounts on AC parts and AC-related work. Apart from this, the manufacturer will also offer 10 cent discount on AC gas filling, AC disinfectant, exterior and interior cleaning, and mechanical labour. Moreover, a 15 per cent discount is also offered on AC service labour and a 20 per cent discount on roadside assistance.

The benefits may vary depending on the model. Interested customers can visit the nearest authorised Hyundai workshop and book their service appointments.

In other news, Hyundai is all set to launch the new-generation Verna tomorrow. The manufacturer has already commenced bookings of the sedan against a token amount of Rs. 25,000.