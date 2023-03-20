CarWale
    AD

    Tata Tigor dual-tone colour option discontinued

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    332 Views
    Tata Tigor dual-tone colour option discontinued

    - It was available in Magnetic Red and Opal White colour options

    - The sedan was recently updated with the BS6 Phase 2 powertrain

    Tata Motors has silently discontinued the dual-tone versions of its compact-sedan, Tigor in the Indian market. The dual-tone colour option was available in Magnetic Red and Opal White exterior paint. Now, the Tigor is only offered with four monotone colour options including Magnetic Red, Arizona Blue, Opal White, and Daytona Grey.

    Notably, the Tigor recently got the BS6 Phase 2 update for its powertrain. It gets a 1.2-litre petrol motor that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque while being paired to either a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Meanwhile, in the CNG mode, the same engine is tuned to deliver 72bhp and 95Nm of torque.

    In other updates, Tata has begun delivering the 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari across the country. The SUVs now come equipped with more features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a new infotainment unit, an all-digital instrument cluster, and more.

    Also watch:

    Tata Tigor Image
    Tata Tigor
    ₹ 6.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai announces pre-summer camp for its cars

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tigor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33454 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32867 Views
    146 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    ₹ 6.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tigor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.33 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.63 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.06 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.39 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.45 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.23 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.26 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.92 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33454 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32867 Views
    146 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tigor dual-tone colour option discontinued