Tata Tigor dual-tone colour option discontinued

Tata Motors has silently discontinued the dual-tone versions of its compact-sedan, Tigor in the Indian market. The dual-tone colour option was available in Magnetic Red and Opal White exterior paint. Now, the Tigor is only offered with four monotone colour options including Magnetic Red, Arizona Blue, Opal White, and Daytona Grey.

Notably, the Tigor recently got the BS6 Phase 2 update for its powertrain. It gets a 1.2-litre petrol motor that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque while being paired to either a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Meanwhile, in the CNG mode, the same engine is tuned to deliver 72bhp and 95Nm of torque.

In other updates, Tata has begun delivering the 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari across the country. The SUVs now come equipped with more features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a new infotainment unit, an all-digital instrument cluster, and more.

