2023 Tata Harrier deliveries begin

Tata Motors recently launched the 2023 Tata Harrier in India at a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the manufacturer has commenced deliveries of the first batch of the updated Harrier. The SUV can be had in seven variants across five colour options and a single powertrain.

The feature highlights of the updated Harrier include a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, new fully digital driver’s display, ventilated and powered front seats, and an illuminated panoramic sunroof. On the safety front, it now gets six airbags and an ADAS suite.

Under the hood, the 2023 Tata Harrier gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine compliant with RDE and BS6 2.0 emission norms. It produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.