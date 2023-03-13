2023 Tata Harrier launched in India: Top 4 features

Introduction

The MY23 Tata Harrier has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). There are seven variants across five colour options but only one diesel engine with both automatic and manual transmission options.

This is the most significant update for the Harrier range since it was launched in 2019 and sees a significant addition of segment-expected features to the Harrier’s kitty. These features were first showcased during the 2023 Auto Expo with the Harrier Dark Red Edition.

New touchscreen infotainment system

The infotainment system of the MY22 Harrier and before had been an 8.0-inch unit running a common OS across all Tata models. It got phone mirroring in 2020 with wireless connectivity a year later but was noticeably behind its rivals. This new display is a 10.24-inch unit running a new OS with a cleaner and simpler interface.

360-degree camera

In addition to the infotainment system update, Tata has also finally added a 360-degree camera set-up for the Harrier. It’s available only with the top-spec XZ+/XZA+ variants and offers multiple views of the car, something quite useful considering the size of the SUV. How it is used in real life is something we will be able to tell you once we drive the car.

Digital instrument cluster

The Tata Harrier for a long time used analogue clocks with a full-colour MID placed in the middle as a design for the instrument cluster. This MY23 update sees it gets a full-digital cluster with a circular layout for the various gauges. The cluster gets music info as well as navigational compatibility.

ADAS

Tata has added ADAS functionality for the first time with both the Harrier and Safari. The cars have been fitted with a Level-1 ADAS and get features like front collision warning, traffic signal recognition, high beam assist and lane change alert. It is only available on the XZA+(O) variant.