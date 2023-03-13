2023 Toyota Innova Crysta arrives at dealerships in India

- The updated Innova Crysta will be available only with a diesel engine

- Prices in India likely to be announced soon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is all set to introduce the updated Innova Crysta in India in the coming weeks. Ahead of its price announcement, the model has now begun arriving at local dealer facilities across the country.

As seen in the images here, the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta gets a revised fascia that includes a new front bumper and multiple chrome inserts. The carmaker has also confirmed that the MPV, which will be sold alongside the Innova Hycross, will be offered in four variants, namely G, GX, VX, and ZX.

Powering the refreshed Toyota Innova Crysta will be the same 2.4-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine paired exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission. This motor is tuned to develop a maximum power output of 148bhp and 343Nm of torque.

In terms of features, the new Toyota Innova Crysta will come equipped with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, brake assist, a powered driver seat, black and tan leather upholstery, one-touch tumble function for the second-row seats, a seatback table, and rear AC vents with a digital display.

