MG Hector, ZS EV, and other model prices in India hiked

- MG Gloster prices increased by Rs 60,000

- Prices remain unchanged for Astormid-size SUV

Last month, MG Motor India announced that it would increase the prices of its cars with effect from March 2023. We have now got our hands on the revised prices for MG’s cars, which have risen by up to Rs 60,000.

The MG Gloster receives the biggest price hike of Rs 60,000, which is applicable only to the Savvy variant. Meanwhile, the ZS EV has now become dearer by Rs 40,000, an increase that is applicable to the entire variant lineup. There is no price hike for the Astor mid-size SUV.

Coming to the MG Hector, prices of the SUV have risen by Rs 36,000 for the Smart EX 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT, Smart EX 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT, Smart Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT, Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT, Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT, and Savvy Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT variants. The same price hike is applicable for the Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT 6S, Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT 6S, and Savvy Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT 6S variants.