    Renault-Nissan alliance signs agreement with Kamarajar Port

    Renault-Nissan alliance signs agreement with Kamarajar Port

    - Aims to boost export of its cars

    - Has already exported over 1.5 million cars

    The Renault-Nissan alliance has signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited to boost the export of its cars globally. In the last 13 years, the alliance has already exported over 1.5 million cars from this port to around 108 destinations in the world. 

    The agreement was signed by Frank Torres, President, Nissan Motor India and Sunil Paliwal, I.A.S, Chairman and Managing Director, Kamarajar Port Ltd., in the presence of Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and MD, Renault India operations and Keerthi Prakash, Managing Director, RNAIPL. 

    Renault Front View

    Commenting on the milestone, Frank Torres, President, Nissan Motor India, and Divisional Vice President Business Transformation AMIEO, said, “Chennai is an important export hub for us and since the beginning we have followed a ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ philosophy to serve markets across the world. We continue to add new export destinations to vehicles manufactured at our plant in Oragadam, building on our one million cars exported milestone from 2022. The global Renault Nissan Alliance has recently announced a new long-term vision for India, increasing production and R&D activities, introducing electric vehicles, and transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing. This agreement will help ensure that we can further strengthen our exports from India.”

