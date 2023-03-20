CarWale
    New Hyundai Verna to be launched in India tomorrow

    New Hyundai Verna to be launched in India tomorrow

    - 2023 Verna prices in India to be announced on 21 March

    - The model gets a new turbo-petrol engine

    Hyundai India is all set to launch the new-gen Verna in the country tomorrow. The updated model has already commenced arriving at local dealerships across the country. Notably, bookings of the sedan are currently open for Rs 25,000.

    2023 Hyundai Verna engine and specifications

    Powering the Hyundai Verna will be a 1.5-litre engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions. The former is carried over from the outgoing model, and produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, while the turbo-petrol version generates an output of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

    New Verna colours and variants

    Hyundai New Verna Right Rear Three Quarter

    The updated Verna will be offered in four variants, namely EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Customers will be able to choose from nine colours, such as Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Tellurian Brown. The seven mono tone colours include Atlas White with Abyss Black, Fiery Red with Abyss Black, Tellurian Brown, Atlas White, Abyss Black, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey, and Typhoon Silver.

    2023 Verna features and design

    Exterior highlights of the MY23 Verna include a new grille and front bumper, split headlamps, an LED light bar running across the length of the bonnet, dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome door handles, wraparound LED tail lights, an LED light bar and 'Verna' lettering on the boot lid, and a new rear bumper.

    Hyundai New Verna Dashboard

    Inside, the model will be equipped with features such as an electric sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, a large single-piece display housing the instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, wireless charging, and dual-tone upholstery.

    New Hyundai Verna expected price and rivals

    The 2023 Verna is expected to command a price tag of Rs. 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will rival the new Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

