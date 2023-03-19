Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG launched in India: Variants explained

Available in the LXi, VXi and ZXi variants

55-litre CNG tank

Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 9.14 lakh. It has now been introduced in the market across three variants and with one bi-fuel petrol/CNG MT engine. This is the first CNG-powered vehicle in the sub-4 compact SUV segment and here are the significant features of each variant of the Brezza CNG.

Engine and specifications

The Brezza CNG is offered with Maruti’s 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine producing 87bhp/121.5Nm. A five-speed manual unit is the only transmission on offer. This is down from the standard petrol car’s 102bhp/136Nm. In standard guise, it can be had with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. Maruti has announced a mileage of 25.51km per kg.

Variants Explained

Brezza CNG LXi

Top features of the Brezza LXi CNG include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, hill-hold assist, MID, rear AC vents, 16-inch steel wheels, halogen projector headlamps and an integrated spoiler.

Brezza CNG VXi

In addition to the features of the LXi variant, you also get a seven-inch display for a smart play infotainment system, four speakers, power mirrors, steering-mounted audio controls, climate control and a rear defogger.

Brezza CNG ZXi

This is the highest-spec Brezza variant that you can buy if you want CNG power. It gets features like an Arkamy sound system, rear wiper, reverse camera, OTA updates, 60:40 split folding rear seats, button start, LED projector headlamps and dual-tone interiors.

There’s no top-spec ZXI+ variant as yet, so the Brezza CNG range misses out on features like HUD, cooled glovebox, bigger display for the infotainment system, dual-tone alloy wheels and ambient lighting.

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG range

LXi S-CNG- Rs 9.14 lakh

VXi S-CNG- Rs 10.49 lakh

ZXi S-CNG- Rs 11.89 lakh

ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone- Rs 12.05 lakh