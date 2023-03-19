CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift spotted testing again in India; launch soon?

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    13,440 Views
    Kia Seltos facelift spotted testing again in India; launch soon?

    - Gets revised front fascia and rear profile

    - ADAS will be on offer

    Kia India is likely to launch a facelift version of its popular model, Seltos in the Indian market this year. Since its launch in 2019, the Seltos has received only minor tweaks and feature updates. The Seltos facelift that has been spotted doing test runs is already on sale in the international market.

    The model spied on the Indian road wears blue colour paint on the exterior and its front and rear end are covered with camouflage. This suggests that the maximum changes are done on the front fascia and rear profile of the SUV.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Up front, the Seltos facelift will get bigger air damps, a revised tiger-nose grille, tweaked LED headlights, and new LED DRLs integrated into the grille. Then there’s a radar visible on the front bumper, confirming the inclusion of the ADAS suite in the upcoming Seltos facelift. Meanwhile, the side profile is similar to the existing iteration of Seltos with an identical set of alloy wheels. 

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, the SUV is likely to get a new connected LED tail lamps setup with a revised bumper.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard

    Even though there are no spy images of the interiors, we can expect it to carry a similar layout as its international version. The dashboard will feature a twin display setup with a large touchscreen infotainment unit and an all-digital instrument cluster. The SUV will also come equipped with features like automatic climate control, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, a sunroof, and more.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    As for the powertrain options, the Seltos facelift will likely use the same engines currently on offer, with the latest BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms update.

    Image 2 and 3 source

    Kia Seltos Facelift Image
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
