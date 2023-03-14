Nissan Kicks bookings on hold in India

- Production has been halted for the past two months

- Nissan dealerships are not accepting bookings for the model

Nissan India has temporarily halted the bookings of the Kicks SUV in the country. As per our sources, this applies not only to the online booking platform but also to the dealership level, as the brand has stopped accepting bookings of its flagship SUV, Kicks.

At present, the only Nissan vehicle available for booking on the carmaker's official website is the Magnite. With regards to the Kicks, the SUV had very low sales figures throughout 2022. Our reports also indicate that Nissan has not manufactured any units of the Kicks in the last two months.

As far as new products go, Nissan announced the X-Trail hybrid SUV for India last year and it will be launched later this year. However, its major push is expected to come in 2024 in the form of two D-segment SUVs and a Nissan badged version of the Renault Triber MPV. The D-SUVs are expected to be derivatives of the next-gen Renault Duster, under Nissan’s alliance with the French automaker.