Nissan X-Trail showcased in India; to be launched in 2023

- Gets hybrid power plant with 2WD and 4WD configurations

- Expected to be introduced in India in 2023

Nissan India has revealed its roadmap for the coming months. Showcasing three new international models – Nissan Juke, Nissan Qashqai, and Nissan X-Trail, the Japanese carmaker has started testing the latter two models and in the coming weeks, will examine the feasibility for the Indian market. Let’s talk about the brand’s flagship SUV, Nissan X-Trail.

Making its comeback in India after eight years, the Nissan X-Trail has grown and matured in all aspects. Starting with its power plant options, the X-Trail can be had in petrol and hybrid engine options. First up, the ICE derivative is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that dishes out 161bhp and 300Nm of peak torque and is claimed to have a top speed of 200kmph.

The hybrid mill which Nissan likes to call ‘e-Power’ is a combination of a three-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor. The highlight is that the petrol engine is used to charge the motor which will then power the wheels. Available in both front and all-wheel-drive configurations, the former develops 201bhp and 330Nm of maximum torque. Meanwhile, the all-wheel-drive version is tuned to produce 210bhp and 525Nm of peak torque.

As for the styling, the X-Trail gets the familiar family face with the massive V-motion front grille and the bumper-mounted LED headlamps. The daytime running lights have been fitted at the top which gets a wrap-around design. Towards the side, the X-Trail gets prominent wheel arches while the rear looks a bit too busy with multiple cuts and body creases below and above the number plate recess. Notably, when launched, the X-Trail will be offered in five and seven-seat layouts.

Since Nissan will begin testing the X-Trail in the coming weeks, we expect the SUV to be introduced in the country sometime next year.