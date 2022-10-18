Nissan Qashqai unveiled in India; studying feasibility in the Indian market

- Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor

- Unveiled alongside the X-Trail and Juke

The Japanese automaker, Nissan unveiled the Qashqai for the first time in India. Additionally, Nissan also unveiled the X-Trail and the Juke in India today. The company confirmed that it has commenced testing for the X-Trail and Qashqai to study its feasibility in the Indian market. Internationally, the Nissan Qashqai is available in four variants, Acenta Premium, N-Connecta, Tekna, Tekna+.

The one you see in the images is the 2WD e-POWER version which gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor to produce 188bhp and 250Nm of max torque. The e-motor produces a max torque of 330Nm. This vehicle gets an automatic transmission as standard and it is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.9 seconds. The Qashqai is capable of attaining speeds in excess of 170kmph.

In terms of dimensions, the Nissan Qashqai has a length of 4,425mm, a width of 1,835mm, and a height of 1,625mm. The SUV’s wheelbase stands at 2,665mm. Depending on the variant, the vehicle offers 18-inch, 19-inch, and 20-inch alloy wheel options. Interestingly, the Qashqai is the only one among the three newly unveiled models to get a large panoramic sunroof unit.

The fascia is highlighted by a V-motion grille which is flanked by C-shaped LED headlamps with DRLs. Further, the dual-tone roof gives it a sporty character. The rear section is highlighted by LED taillights. As for the interior, it gets premium upholstery and a dual-tone dashboard which features a large floating touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Moreover, the vehicle gets a fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, electric seats, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel with controls.

Currently, the Nissan Qashqai is only being evaluated for India and it is to be seen if it will be launched in the country sometime in 2023.