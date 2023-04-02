CarWale
    Nissan registers 10,519 unit sales in March 2023

    Nissan registers 10,519 unit sales in March 2023

    - Overall wholesale Y-o-Y  growth of 31 per cent

    - The brand exported 7,259 units in March

    Nissan India has registered a 23 per cent growth with a total wholesale of 94,219 units for FY2022-23. This includes the domestic sales of 33,611 units and export of 60,608 units over the course of the financial year.

    As for the March 2023 sales tally, the Japanese carmaker sold 10,519 units, consisting of 3,260 units of domestic market and an export volume of 7,259 units. This is an overall wholesale growth of 31 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis, as the brand sold 3,007 units in the country while exporting 4,976 units in March 2022.

    On this occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “FY2022-23 was a challenging year for the auto industry with challenges of shortage of semi-conductors and inflation affecting the cost of ownership, Nissan delivered a strong performance on these challenges with the growth of 23 per cent with the volume of 94,219 units, on the strength of growth in exports sales and sustained domestic sales. Nissan took several measures to improve customer connection including strengthening supply chains to meet delivery commitments, as customer centricity is core to our business. Nissan Magnite, our flagship model played the leading role in this growth story, we look forward towards a stronger future by continuously adapting and innovating to meet customer requirements. Nissan recently showcased three premium SUVs from its global portfolio in India, of which some are currently undergoing local suitability tests over multiple terrains for their launch, with the X-Trail intended to be the first model to be launched.”

