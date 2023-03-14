2023 Hyundai Verna: All that we know

- Bookings underway for Rs. 25,000

Hyundai India will soon take the covers off the new Verna. The 2023 iteration will be launched in India on 21 March and the automaker has already released a handful of teasers, revealing interesting details about it. Here, we tell you what we know about the updated sedan so far.

How different will the 2023 Verna look?

This will be a generation update and the 2023 Verna will get a complete makeover. Based on the released teasers, the Verna will follow the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language with a massive single-piece front grille and for the first time it will get a split headlamp setup too. The alloy wheel design will be new and the rear profile will be dominated by a full-width light stripe that will bridge the gap between the split tail lamp clusters.

In terms of dimension, the wheelbase will be longer by 70mm at 2,670mm and the Verna will have a measured length of 4,535mm.

What new features will the 2023 Verna get?

The cabin of the Verna will be thoroughly redesigned and will get a larger touchscreen unit and a digital driver’s display. The front seats will get heating and cooling function, and the aircon control panel will also have integrated controls for the multimedia system.

The Verna will be offered in EX, S, SX, and SX (O) variants. It is expected to carry forward the features offered in the current model, which include rear aircon vents, an electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, and a rear sunshade.

Will the 2023 Verna get new engine options?

Since the Hyundai Verna will step into the BS6 2 era, the sedan will discard the 1.5-litre diesel engine that is available with the outgoing model. Instead, the 2023 Verna will be a petrol-only sedan and will be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both engines will be RDE norms and BS6 Phase 2 compliant and will be available with manual and automatic transmissions.

What will be the prices of the new Verna?

With the updated looks, new features, and BS6 2 engines, the new Verna will carry a price premium of Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 80,000 over the outgoing model.

Who will the 2023 Hyundai Verna rival?

Once launched, the Verna will rival the new Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia in the mid-size sedan segment.