    2023 Hyundai Verna features and dimensions revealed

    Jay Shah

    2023 Hyundai Verna features and dimensions revealed

    - To be launched in India on 21 March, 2023

    - Will be offered across four variants and two engine options

    As we inch closer to the launch of the new Hyundai Verna, the automaker has revealed new details of the sedan. Slated to make its global debut on 21 March, we can now confirm that the new Verna will be longer and bigger than the outgoing model. Read on for finer details. 

    2023 Hyundai Verna dimensions

    Hyundai New Verna Front View

    The new Verna is bigger and longer than its predecessor. In terms of length, the Verna has grown by 95mm and is now broader by 36mm. The wheelbase has been stretched by 70mm and is now measured at 2,670mm. The bootspace too has increased by 48 litres to 529 litres. 

    2023 Hyundai Verna features 

    Hyundai New Verna Rear Row Seat Leg Rests

    Hyundai is offering the Verna in four variants – EX, S, SX, and SX (O). The cabin of the sedan will follow a dual-tone beige and black theme with leatherette upholstery and soft touch materials on the dashboard. The Verna will be festooned with features such as a cooled glovebox, a multi-purpose centre console, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with a digital instrument cluster. 

    2023 Hyundai Verna powertrains 

    Hyundai’s Verna can be had with two engines – 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. While a six-speed manual gearbox is standard, the former is mated to a CVT unit whereas the latter gets a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Both powertrains will be RDE norms and E20 fuel compliant. 

    Hyundai New Verna Rear Logo

    When launched in the coming weeks, the Verna will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and the new Honda City

    Hyundai New Verna Image
    Hyundai New Verna
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
