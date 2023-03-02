CarWale
    2023 Hyundai Verna spied undisguised; exterior design leaked

    Haji Chakralwale

    2023 Hyundai Verna spied undisguised; exterior design leaked

    - The sedan will offer a segment-best wheelbase of 2,670mm

    - Will be offered with petrol engine only

    Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has teased and disclosed the dimensions and specifications of the new 2023 Verna. As per the brand, the mid-size sedan will get the best-in-segment wheelbase of 2,670mm and a width of 1,765mm. The launch of the new Verna is scheduled for 21 March, 2023. And ahead of its launch, the exterior of the sedan has been revealed completely in the recent spy shots.

    Hyundai New Verna Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the image, the new Verna gets a complete design overhaul from all dimensions. Up-front, it features an LED light bar on the lip of the bonnet connecting the DRLs, a new grille, and a sporty front bumper.

    Hyundai New Verna Left Side View

    On the sides, the door panels get angular and sharp creases complementing the overall aggressive look of the sedan. Then, the B-pillar has been finished in black with a chrome insert integrated into the C-pillar. At the rear, the main highlight is the LED light strip running across the width of the tailgate connecting the revised tail light clusters. Moreover, the rear bumper gets a gloss black treatment.

    Hyundai New Verna Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Hyundai Verna will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. That said, the sedan will miss out on a diesel engine. Meanwhile, the bookings of the 2023 Hyundai Verna are currently underway for a token of Rs 25,000.

    In other news, Hyundai recorded domestic sales of 47,001 units in February 2023 in India. 

    Image source

    Hyundai New Verna Image
    Hyundai New Verna
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
