Land Rover Defender waiting period stretches up to 32 weeks

Land Rover India had launched the three-door Defender 90 and the five-door Defender 110 in October 2020 at a starting price of Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Locally assembled in India, these models now command a waiting period of up to 32 weeks in Mumbai which varies depending upon the dealer, variant and colour.

The Defender comes with two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 2.0 and 3.0 litre petrol engines produce 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, and 394bhp and 550Nm of torque, respectively. Meanwhile, the 3.0-litre diesel engine churns out 296bhp and 650Nm of torque. These engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard that sends power to all four-wheels via the AWD system.

Recently, Land Rover India also introduced the Defender 130 in India at a price tag of Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). This is the third and the longest Defender in the country after the 90 and the 110. The Defender 130 can be had in petrol and diesel powertrains across two trims, namely HSE and X.