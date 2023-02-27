Land Rover Defender 130 prices in India start at Rs 1.30 crore

- The Defender 130 is available in two variants

- Offered with two powertrain options

Land Rover has introduced the Defender 130 variants, with prices in India starting at Rs 1.31 crore. The longest iteration of the SUV is available in two variants - HSE and X, and across two powertrain options.

Defender 130 engine and specifications

Under the hood, the new Land Rover Defender 130 is offered with 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol and diesel engines. In the P400 guise, the petrol motor develops 394bhp and 550Nm of torque, while the diesel mill in the D300 guise generates 296bhp and 600Nm of torque. Both variants get a mild-hybrid system and all-wheel-drive as standard across the range.

Defender 130 design and exterior highlights

Compared to its 110 sibling, the Defender 130 remains largely unchanged save for the length, which has now increased by 340mm. The wheelbase remains the same as its younger sibling too, hinting that all the additional space is concentrated at the rear, to accommodate the third row of occupants. A few notable features include matrix LED headlamps, smoked tail lights, 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a full-sized spare wheel.

Defender 130 interior and features

The interiors of the 2023 Land Rover Defender 130 come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and HUD. It also gets a surround-view camera, a Meridian-sourced music system, four-zone climate control, leather upholstery, a centre console with armrest, and 14-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory, heating, and cooling functions.

Defender 130 prices

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Land Rover Defender 130 (all prices, ex-showroom):

New Defender 130 Petrol HSE: Rs 1.30 crore

New Defender 130 Petrol X: Rs 1.41 crore

New Defender 130 Diesel HSE: Rs 1.30 crore

New Defender 130 Diesel X: Rs 1.41 crore