    Next-gen Nissan Kicks to get several major updates

    - AWD could be offered  

    - Improved hybrid system planned   

    The Nissan Kicks may have failed here in the Indian market, but it is doing fairly well globally. It is sold in the US and select European markets and now, an all-new model is currently in development. Our source tells us that Nissan will introduce it with several major updates. Let’s take a look at what they might be.  

    2024 Nissan Kicks changes 

    The Kicks has been in the market for nearly six years (five in the US). The upcoming model, though still based on the current platform, seems to have grown in size. However, our spy shots reveal that the all-new Kicks will exhibit a departure from the current model in terms of appearance. Notable changes include a completely revamped front end, A-pillar, C-pillar, greenhouse, side mirror location, and rear-end design.  

    Nissan Kicks Left Rear Three Quarter

    AWD and hybrid powertrain  

    It is likely that the all-new Kicks will offer an all-wheel drive option, a feature that is currently reserved for the larger Rogue Sport. Additionally, due to the Kicks' anticipated growth and AWD capability, there are strong indications that it will effectively take the place of the Rogue Sport in the US market. While the current model offers Nissan's e-power hybrid powertrain in other regions, it has not been made available in the US. However, it is quite likely that the 2024 Kicks will introduce this e-power system to American buyers. We expect an official unveiling of the all-new Kicks by the end of this year.  

    Nissan Kicks Left Front Three Quarter
    Nissan Kicks Image
    Nissan Kicks
