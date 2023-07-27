Top hatchbacks launched in the first half of 2023

Majority of launches in the sub-Rs 15 lakh segment

EVs and ICE have equal footing

SUVs and sedans have been the flavour of the year so far in terms of launches but we can’t forget hatchbacks, the OG body style that’s been popular with buyers for a long time now. While the overall numbers have reduced, there have been some new launches in the first half of 2023, spread out over a wider price range. Here are our top 4 picks

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Launched on January 20, this is a mid-life update for the hatchback and saw it get a revised face, new wheels and an updated feature list. The diesel had been discontinued at the start of BS6 and now you get the car with petrol and CNG power. We have driven the car and very soon it will be entering the CarWale Long Term garage.

MG Comet

MG’s second EV for India is a quirky one but has everything one would expect from a small EV in terms of range (230km), features and interior space for four to be seated comfortably. Since its launch, we have driven the car and performed our real-world range test on the little hatchback. The Comet EV is a rival to the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen e-C3, the next car on our list.

Citroen e-C3

At the time of launching the ICE-powered Citroen C3, the French automaker announced that it would also launch a budget EV for India which eventually turned out to be the Citroen e-C3. Donning the same top hat and interior, it is an electric hatchback with a 29.2kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 320km.

Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG

The final car on our list is an explosive cracker in the form of an updated Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S4MATIC+ that was launched in India on 24 May with an eye-watering price of Rs 92.50 lakh. You get all the go-faster AMG bits and at the top of this list is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 306bhp/400Nm! This engine is offered with an eight-speed automatic and AWD.

Tata Altroz CNG

Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the long-awaited Tata Altroz CNG was launched earlier this year with a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh. it was the first car from Tata to debut its new twin-cylinder technology, whereby it divided the CNG tanks into two parts and mounted lower down in the boot, liberating luggage space. It is available in the XE, XM and XZ trim levels. The 1.2-litre CNG-compatible engine produces 72bhp/103Nm and can only be had with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Black Editions

To celebrate its 40th anniversary in India, Maruti Suzuki launched Black Editions of all its models in the Arena family. There's no difference in the prices of this trim as compared to the regular versions and as the name suggests you get a pearl-black paint scheme. We had expected some 40th-anniversary badging in a good colouring but apart from the paint, there are no changes to the cars.