CarWale
    AD

    Top hatchbacks launched in the first half of 2023

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    137 Views
    Top hatchbacks launched in the first half of 2023
    • Majority of launches in the sub-Rs 15 lakh segment
    • EVs and ICE have equal footing

    SUVs and sedans have been the flavour of the year so far in terms of launches but we can’t forget hatchbacks, the OG body style that’s been popular with buyers for a long time now. While the overall numbers have reduced, there have been some new launches in the first half of 2023, spread out over a wider price range. Here are our top 4 picks

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Launched on January 20, this is a mid-life update for the hatchback and saw it get a revised face, new wheels and an updated feature list. The diesel had been discontinued at the start of BS6 and now you get the car with petrol and CNG power. We have driven the car and very soon it will be entering the CarWale Long Term garage.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    MG Comet

    MG’s second EV for India is a quirky one but has everything one would expect from a small EV in terms of range (230km), features and interior space for four to be seated comfortably. Since its launch, we have driven the car and performed our real-world range test on the little hatchback. The Comet EV is a rival to the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen e-C3, the next car on our list.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Citroen e-C3

    At the time of launching the ICE-powered Citroen C3, the French automaker announced that it would also launch a budget EV for India which eventually turned out to be the Citroen e-C3. Donning the same top hat and interior, it is an electric hatchback with a 29.2kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 320km.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG

    The final car on our list is an explosive cracker in the form of an updated Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S4MATIC+ that was launched in India on 24 May with an eye-watering price of Rs 92.50 lakh. You get all the go-faster AMG bits and at the top of this list is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 306bhp/400Nm! This engine is offered with an eight-speed automatic and AWD.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Tata Altroz CNG

    Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the long-awaited Tata Altroz CNG was launched earlier this year with a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh. it was the first car from Tata to debut its new twin-cylinder technology, whereby it divided the CNG tanks into two parts and mounted lower down in the boot, liberating luggage space. It is available in the XE, XM and XZ trim levels. The 1.2-litre CNG-compatible engine produces 72bhp/103Nm and can only be had with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Front View

    Maruti Suzuki Black Editions 

    To celebrate its 40th anniversary in India, Maruti Suzuki launched Black Editions of all its models in the Arena family. There's no difference in the prices of this trim as compared to the regular versions and as the name suggests you get a pearl-black paint scheme. We had expected some 40th-anniversary badging in a good colouring but apart from the paint, there are no changes to the cars.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Next-gen Nissan Kicks to get several major updates

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1130 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2914 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Maruti Alto 800
    Rs. 3.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.79 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.03 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.40 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.84 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.96 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.59 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.76 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.74 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.42 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1130 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2914 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top hatchbacks launched in the first half of 2023