Renault-Nissan India achieves 2.5 million units production milestone

- Operation in India commenced in 2010

- Exported over 10 lakh units

Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) has surpassed the 2.5 million units production milestone since its operation commenced in India in 2010. The brand’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant is spread over 600 acres and is located in Oragadam, Chennai. Over the past 13 years, the alliance plant has manufactured over 1.92 lakh units of Renault and Nissan cars every year which is equivalent to one car produced every three minutes. Besides catering to domestic needs, the plant has also exported over 10 lakh units to more than 108 destinations across the globe including Middle East countries, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, Australia, and more.

Official statement on the achievement

Commenting on this achievement, Keerthi Prakash, Managing Director, RNAIPL, said, “The 2.5 million cars manufactured milestone is a testament to RNAIPL’s manufacturing excellence and the exceptional products we create for customers in India and overseas markets. We would also like to express our appreciation to our employees whose hard work and support have helped us reach this remarkable milestone. Moving to the future, RNAIPL is gearing up to manufacture six new models, three each for Renault and Nissan, as announced under the Alliance investment plan. We are confident that these cars, engineered and manufactured in India, will meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Renault-Nissan announced six new cars for India

In other news, the alliance announced the debut of six new models for India. These include four C-segment SUVs and two A-segment electric vehicles. These will be the first set of EVs to be rolled out by both manufacturers. The Renault Kwid EV, known as the Dacia Spring in Europe, is also expected to debut in India in early 2024.