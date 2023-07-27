CarWale
    AD

    Top 5 sedans launched in India in 2023 so far

    Read inதமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    515 Views
    Top 5 sedans launched in India in 2023 so far

    Sedans were a dying breed in India until last year, and then this year brought many launches in the segment. Not new, but generational or mid-life updates were inherited by models like the Verna, fifth-gen City, and many more which we will look at in this article. We have listed the top five sedans which were launched this year and have made an impact in the Indian market.

    Hyundai Verna

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Launched in March, the Hyundai Verna replaced the older gen with the brand’s new ‘Parametric Dynamism’ design identity. The new Verna is a complete departure from the old one with its modern and sharper looks and more features than any of its competitors. As for the prices, the mid-size sedan can be had in four variants at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Mechanically, the Verna is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes. It competes against the Honda fifth-gen City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia in India.

    Honda fifth-gen City

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Honda introduced a mid-life update of its fifth-gen City in India in March. The sedan received minor tweaks on its exterior and interior with a starting price of Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With an addition of a new base variant, the City now has four variants, namely, SV, V, VX, and ZX in its line-up. Powertrain options for the new City include a 1.5-litre engine in two states of tune, an NA petrol and a hybrid setup. Notably, the hybrid versions start at Rs. 18.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Aura facelift

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai Aura facelift made its debut alongside the new Grand i10 Nios in January this year. The updated model is offered in four variants and six colour options with a sole petrol powertrain. It was launched at a starting price of Rs. 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and came with cosmetic upgrades including new front fascia, revised LED DRLs, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. In terms of features, the compact sedan is equipped with four airbags as standard, TPMS, a wireless charger, footwell lighting, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class facelift

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz, the luxury automaker, updated its entry-level sedan, the A-Class in May 2023. The sedan was launched in a petrol-only avatar for Rs. 45.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, the brand will launch the diesel version of the A-Class in December this year. In terms of changes, the new A-Class gets an updated front face with a new grille, sleeker headlamps, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and revamped cabin. Powering the car is a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT unit delivering a power output of 161bhp and 250Nm of torque. 

    BMW 7 Series

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The seventh-gen BMW 7 Series entered the Indian market alongside its electric twin, the i7. The luxury sedan follows the brand's recent design trend with split LED headlamps, a large kidney grille, angular cuts and creases, wraparound LED taillights, and a tweaked front and rear bumper. Offered in a single top-spec version, the i7 comes equipped with curved dual screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, a 31-inch 8k theatre display mounted on the sky roof for rear passengers, and other high-tech features. The 7 Series currently retails for a price of Rs. 1.70 crore with a 3.0-litre petrol engine producing 376bhp and 520Nm of peak torque.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top EVs launched in 2023 so far
     Next 
    Renault-Nissan India achieves 2.5 million units production milestone

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Verna Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1130 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi S5 Sportback
    Audi S5 Sportback
    Rs. 75.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    Rs. 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
    Rs. 58.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Verna Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.93 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.66 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.69 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.00 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.44 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.35 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.35 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.74 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1130 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 5 sedans launched in India in 2023 so far