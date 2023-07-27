Top 5 sedans launched in India in 2023 so far

Sedans were a dying breed in India until last year, and then this year brought many launches in the segment. Not new, but generational or mid-life updates were inherited by models like the Verna, fifth-gen City, and many more which we will look at in this article. We have listed the top five sedans which were launched this year and have made an impact in the Indian market.

Launched in March, the Hyundai Verna replaced the older gen with the brand’s new ‘Parametric Dynamism’ design identity. The new Verna is a complete departure from the old one with its modern and sharper looks and more features than any of its competitors. As for the prices, the mid-size sedan can be had in four variants at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Mechanically, the Verna is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes. It competes against the Honda fifth-gen City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia in India.

Honda fifth-gen City

Honda introduced a mid-life update of its fifth-gen City in India in March. The sedan received minor tweaks on its exterior and interior with a starting price of Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With an addition of a new base variant, the City now has four variants, namely, SV, V, VX, and ZX in its line-up. Powertrain options for the new City include a 1.5-litre engine in two states of tune, an NA petrol and a hybrid setup. Notably, the hybrid versions start at Rs. 18.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura facelift

Hyundai Aura facelift made its debut alongside the new Grand i10 Nios in January this year. The updated model is offered in four variants and six colour options with a sole petrol powertrain. It was launched at a starting price of Rs. 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and came with cosmetic upgrades including new front fascia, revised LED DRLs, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. In terms of features, the compact sedan is equipped with four airbags as standard, TPMS, a wireless charger, footwell lighting, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

Mercedes-Benz, the luxury automaker, updated its entry-level sedan, the A-Class in May 2023. The sedan was launched in a petrol-only avatar for Rs. 45.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, the brand will launch the diesel version of the A-Class in December this year. In terms of changes, the new A-Class gets an updated front face with a new grille, sleeker headlamps, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and revamped cabin. Powering the car is a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT unit delivering a power output of 161bhp and 250Nm of torque.

The seventh-gen BMW 7 Series entered the Indian market alongside its electric twin, the i7. The luxury sedan follows the brand's recent design trend with split LED headlamps, a large kidney grille, angular cuts and creases, wraparound LED taillights, and a tweaked front and rear bumper. Offered in a single top-spec version, the i7 comes equipped with curved dual screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, a 31-inch 8k theatre display mounted on the sky roof for rear passengers, and other high-tech features. The 7 Series currently retails for a price of Rs. 1.70 crore with a 3.0-litre petrol engine producing 376bhp and 520Nm of peak torque.