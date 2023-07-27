Top EVs launched in 2023 so far

The first half of 2023 has welcomed as many as six new EVs. With the new launches, there is now an EV which costs well under Rs. 10 lakh and a luxury SUV that costs a whopping Rs. 2 crore! What are these new entrants? Read on to find out.

The Comet EV is currently the most affordable electric vehicle on sale in India with a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in Pace, Play, and Plush variants, the Comet has an output of 41bhp and 110Nm of torque along with a claimed range of 230km on a single charge. The battery capacity is 17.3kWh and it rivals the likes of the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV.

Citroen eC3

The eC3 is the electric version of the C3 hatchback. It is the first EV in the French carmaker’s electric portfolio and sources its power from a 29.2kWh battery pack. The single electric motor is tuned to produce 56bhp and 143Nm of torque and the eC3 locks horns with the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV. The prices of the eC3 start from Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it can be had in Live and Feel variants along with a Vibe pack.

Kickstarting the EV revolution for the carmaker, the XUV400 was launched in January this year with a starting price of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) across EC and EL variants. The powerhouse of this Mahindra EV is a 39.4 kWh battery that feeds the electric motors to put out 148bhp and 310Nm of peak torque. It has a claimed driving range of 456 kilometres and takes on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV.

The i7 is BMW’s newest flagship electric sedan. Based on the 7 Series, the two electric motors on each axle are propelled by a 101.7kWh battery pack. The i7 has a tuned power output of 536bhp and 745Nm of torque and is offered in a single xDrive60 trim. It rivals the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 and has a top speed of 239kmph. The BMW i7 is priced at Rs. 1.95 crore (ex-showroom).

The Ioniq 5 was launched at the Auto Expo 2023 with a price tag of Rs. 44.95 lakh. It is an alternative to the likes of the Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge and houses a 72.6kWh battery pack under the floor. The rear-mounted electric motor generates 215bhp and 350Nm of torque and is claimed to cover a distance of 631km on a single charge.