Jaguar Land Rover India records 102 per cent growth in Q1 of FY2024

JLR India announced that it has clocked its highest-ever Q1 sales in the first quarter of FY2024. The automaker retailed a total of 1,048 units, thereby registering a Y-o-Y growth of 102 per cent when compared to the same period of last financial year. The brand has attributed these sales figures to the new Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender, which had a Y-o-Y growth of 209 per cent. Moreover, the company also reported growth of 137 per cent in its certified pre-owned car business.

Range Rover Velar facelift launched in India

In other news, the automaker launched the facelifted Velar in the country at a price tag of Rs. 93 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a single, fully loaded variant, the luxury SUV can be had in two powertrain options with deliveries slated to begin in September 2023. The Velar locks horns with the Jaguar F-Pace, Volvo XC90, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, and Porsche Macan.

Official statement on the sales

Commenting on the sales, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “JLR India has delivered record sales in Q1 FY24 with our volumes doubling as compared to that in Q1 FY23. This performance is a testament to the exceptional equity of the JLR brands and our class-leading collection of modern luxury vehicles. Backed by the growing demand among our discerning clients, our order book remains strong and growing, and we are excited and confident of our India story ahead.” He further added, “As proud creators of the finest modern luxury vehicles, we continue to grow, embracing our distinct design language and renowned all-terrain capability that deliver world-class safety standards.”