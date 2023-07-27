Tata Safari facelift interior leaked; new dashboard, centre console, and more

- To get a completely revamped interior

- Expected to launch in late 2023

Tata Motors is gearing up for an eventful year-end with as many as six SUV launches planned in the next six months. Among the fleet is the new Safari facelift expected to arrive in the Indian market in late 2023. Many sightings of the updated Safari have been made in recent months. Now, we have got our hands on the flagship SUV’s clear images of the interior revealing many details.

Tata Safari facelift interior revealed

As seen in the picture, the dashboard of the SUV has been heavily revamped with a new four-spoke steering wheel with what looks like an integrated display, an all-digital instrument cluster, a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, and a new colour theme on the dashboard.

Coming down to the centre console, it gets full-touch capacitive buttons with two knobs for the HVAC controls. This control panel resembles the one seen in the recently leaked patent. Then the new Land Rover-inspired gear knob looks more upmarket with a drive-mode selector rotary dial in front.

Expected features list of the Safari facelift

In terms of features, we expect the new Safari facelift to come loaded with automatic dual-zone climate control, cruise control, auto day/night IRVM, a 360-degree surround camera, Level 2 ADAS tech, and multi-colour ambient lighting. Other features like ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, keyless entry, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a start/stop button will be carried over from the outgoing version.

Exterior changes on the 2023 Tata Safari

Not only on the inside, but the exterior of the updated Safari will be revised with a tweaked front grille, an LED light bar, a new front and rear bumper, sleeker LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and a connected tail lamp design.

Updated Safari engine and transmission options

Under the hood, the upcoming Safari facelift is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and automatic transmission. This engine was updated to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 norms. Additionally, the automaker could also introduce the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.

Image 2 source