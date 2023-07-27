CarWale
    AD

    Tata Safari facelift interior leaked; new dashboard, centre console, and more

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    189 Views
    Tata Safari facelift interior leaked; new dashboard, centre console, and more

    - To get a completely revamped interior

    - Expected to launch in late 2023

    Tata Motors is gearing up for an eventful year-end with as many as six SUV launches planned in the next six months. Among the fleet is the new Safari facelift expected to arrive in the Indian market in late 2023. Many sightings of the updated Safari have been made in recent months. Now, we have got our hands on the flagship SUV’s clear images of the interior revealing many details.

    Tata Safari facelift interior revealed

    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard

    As seen in the picture, the dashboard of the SUV has been heavily revamped with a new four-spoke steering wheel with what looks like an integrated display, an all-digital instrument cluster, a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, and a new colour theme on the dashboard. 

    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard

    Coming down to the centre console, it gets full-touch capacitive buttons with two knobs for the HVAC controls. This control panel resembles the one seen in the recently leaked patent. Then the new Land Rover-inspired gear knob looks more upmarket with a drive-mode selector rotary dial in front.

    Tata Safari Facelift Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Expected features list of the Safari facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard

    In terms of features, we expect the new Safari facelift to come loaded with automatic dual-zone climate control, cruise control, auto day/night IRVM, a 360-degree surround camera, Level 2 ADAS tech, and multi-colour ambient lighting. Other features like ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, keyless entry, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a start/stop button will be carried over from the outgoing version.

    Exterior changes on the 2023 Tata Safari

    Tata Safari Facelift Right Side View

    Not only on the inside, but the exterior of the updated Safari will be revised with a tweaked front grille, an LED light bar, a new front and rear bumper, sleeker LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and a connected tail lamp design.

    Updated Safari engine and transmission options

    Tata Safari Facelift Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the upcoming Safari facelift is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and automatic transmission. This engine was updated to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 norms. Additionally, the automaker could also introduce the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.

    Image 2 source

    Tata Safari Facelift Image
    Tata Safari Facelift
    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda Elevate waiting period extends up to 18 weeks

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Safari Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33485 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32961 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 15.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33485 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32961 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Safari facelift interior leaked; new dashboard, centre console, and more