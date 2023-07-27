Maruti Suzuki Ignis waiting period and discounts in July 2023

- Ignis is offered in four variants

- Prices in India start at Rs. 5.84 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the entry-level model by the premium Nexa sub-brand of the Indian automaker. The hatchback is available in four variants at a starting price of Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we have listed the waiting period and the discounts on the Maruti Ignis in July 2023.

Maruti Ignis waiting period

Starting with the waiting period, the premium hatchback can be had in four trims – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. And it commands a waiting duration of one to three weeks. This time period may vary depending on the variant and transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis discounts in July 2023

As for its discounts, the Ignis currently attracts discounts of up to Rs. 69,000. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 25,000, scrap bonuses of Rs. 5,000, and corporate benefits of Rs. 4,000. Visiting the nearest Maruti-authorised dealerships before 31 July, 2023 is recommended to get more information on the discounts.

Powertrain and specification of Maruti Ignis

Mechanically, the Ignis comes equipped with a BS6 2.0-updated 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. This motor is tuned to develop 82bhp and 113Nm of peak torque.