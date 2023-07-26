Honda Elevate waiting period extends up to 18 weeks

- To be launched in the first week of September

- Offered in a single powertrain

Honda Car India revealed the Elevate in the country on 6 June, 2023. While the prices are yet to be announced, the automaker has commenced the bookings for the mid-size SUV in India against a token amount of Rs. 25,000 with deliveries slated to being in September. Now, we have got our hands on the SUV's waiting period before its official launch.

Honda Elevate waiting period

Ahead of its official launch, the five-seater SUV has already started winning the hearts of the Indian crowd. That said, the Elevate now commands a waiting period of up to 16-18 weeks in the country from the day of booking. Notably, out of the total bookings received to date, up to 40 per cent are existing Honda customers.

Honda Elevate engine and mileage

At the heart of the Elevate is a 1.5-litre pure gasoline motor that belts out 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. This mill comes paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit with an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl and 16.92kmpl, respectively.

Honda Elevate rivals and competition

The Elevate will lock horns with the recently launched Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross.