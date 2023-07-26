CarWale
    Tata’s 6 updated SUVs to be launched in the next 6 months!

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    3,038 Views
    Tata’s 6 updated SUVs to be launched in the next 6 months!

    - Tata Punch CNG to be launched soon

    - To be followed by updated Nexon, Safari, and Harrier

    With the onset of the festive season in the coming month, Tata Motors is all set to launch the updated versions of six of its SUVs. Out of these, the Indian automaker will also introduce a new CNG model and most likely a new member in the EV lineup. Read on to know about these upcoming models. 

    Tata Punch CNG 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata Motors showcased the Altroz and Punch CNG versions at the Auto Expo 2023. With the Altroz CNG already launched, the carmaker is expected to launch the Punch CNG in the coming weeks. The CNG variant of the micro-SUV will be equipped with the brand’s twin-cylinder technology and will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine along with a manual gearbox. The Punch CNG will rival the newly launched Hyundai Exter CNG and Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG. 

    Tata Harrier and Safari facelift launch timeline

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Numerous spy pictures of the new Harrier and Safari undergoing testing have surfaced in the last few months. Expected to launch by the end of 2023, the updated Harrier and Safari will most likely draw styling cues from the showcased Harrier EV and will sport connecting tail lamps, new LED DRLs, redesigned alloy wheels, and an updated cabin. 

    Tata Nexon facelift

    The Nexon will receive its first major upgrade this year. With redesigned front fascia and connecting tail lamps that have been leaked in the spy pictures, the new Nexon will also sport a new two-spoke steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, a redesigned centre console with a new gear shift lever, and a fresh design for the alloy wheels. 

    Tata Nexon EV facelift

    The design and styling changes of the Nexon are expected to be carried over to the facelift version of the Nexon EV. Currently offered in Prime and Max variants, the Nexon EV facelift is likely to continue with the same battery pack and electric motor setup. 

    Is Punch EV launch imminent?

    The Punch EV has also been spotted testing on several occasions. It will be the brand’s fourth addition to the EV portfolio and is expected to be positioned above the Tiago EV. While the launch timeline has not been revealed by Tata yet, we expect it to make its market debut at the end of this year or early 2024. 

