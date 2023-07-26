Maruti Invicto launched – top 5 interior highlights

Maruti Suzuki’s flagship MPV, the Invicto, was launched in India on 5 July, 2023 at a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Formerly known as the Engage, the Invicto is the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and is sold in India via the Nexa outlets. The MPV is available in three variants across seven and eight-seater configurations with a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor. In this article, we pen down the top five interior highlights of the brand’s recently launched flagship MPV.

Black interior theme

The Invicto retains its dashboard layout from the Hycross but distinguishes itself with an all-black interior theme, Champagne gold inserts, and a Suzuki logo on the steering wheel. This interior theme is even carried on the door pads of the MPV along with leatherette seats and some soft-top materials to give it a premium feel. The gear lever is mounted upright on the dashboard, creating a lot of room in the centre console. It now sports a seven-inch coloured digital driver’s display that gets drive mode themes and an eco-score indicator.

Large infotainment screen

Right in centre of the dashboard is a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The top-spec variant exclusively gets a 360-degree camera with front parking sensors. Unlike the Hycross, the Invicto missed out on a JBL-tuned nine-speaker sound system and an ADAS safety suite.

Panoramic Sunroof

The Invicto is the second offering from the brand after the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get a panoramic sunroof. This electronically operated sunroof comes surrounded with ambient lighting that adds a rich feel creating room for more sense of space and convenience.

Powered seats with memory function

The interior of the Innova Hycross has always been spacious and so is the Invicto. The Invicto can be had in seven and eight-seater configurations with the captain seat in the second row. The front-row seats are ventilated and the driver seat is eight-way power-adjustable with a memory function. What is missed over the Hycross is the powered Ottoman seats. Moreover, it also gets a powered tailgate further adding to the convenience.

More tech and features

The automaker has made the Invicto more tech and feature loaded. Apart from the above-mentioned features, the MPV sports an in-built Suzuki Connect Technology with remote functionalities. These features include e-Care, remote-powered window close function, remote seat ventilation, e-call, and more.

