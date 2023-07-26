CarWale
    AD

    Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4: Which has more mileage?

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    434 Views
    Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4: Which has more mileage?

    - Kia Seltos facelift mileage figures revealed

    - Mileage of the new turbo-petrol 1.5 is better than the older 1.4

    Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4 engine specifications

    In the 2023 Kia Seltos Turbo, the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine makes 158bhp at 5,500rpm and 253Nm of torque between 1,500-3,500rpm. On the other hand, the older 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Kappa engine produced 138bhp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 242Nm at 1,500rpm.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Mileage of the 2023 Kia Seltos 1.5 Turbo

    The new Seltos is E20 fuel-compatible with its fuel tank capacity remaining the same at 50 litres. However, it now comes equipped with an auto start-stop feature that helps improve fuel efficiency in city driving conditions. The ARAI-claimed mileage of the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT is 17.9kmpl and that for the six-speed iMT is 17.7kmpl.

    Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4 mileage comparison

    Now, the mileage comparison with the older 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, which had a fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl, shows that the new 1.5 DCT is more efficient by 1.4kmpl. Though there's no manual version for this turbo-petrol now, this iMT also has more mileage than the 1.4 manual's claimed figure of 16.1kmpl.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Kia Seltos turbo-petrol — Engine specifications and technical specifications

    During our drive, we got the details of the new 1.5 turbo petrol, which features CVVD (Continuously Variable Valve Duration). It provides that boost in performance, while also helping improve mileage. For example, in cars powered by engines with CVVT (Continuously Variable Valve Timing) or CVVL (Continuously Variable Valve Lift), the air intake depends on the depth of the opening and the duration cannot be controlled. However, CVVD regulates the duration of the valve opening and closing depending on the driving conditions. Practically, if the car is cruising/maintaining a constant speed, CVVD will keep the intake valve open until the middle of the compression stroke. From there onwards, it keeps the valve closed till the end of the compression stroke. This reduces the resistance caused by compression which eventually improves fuel efficiency.

    Real-world mileage of the Kia Seltos

    That said, the real-world mileage of the new Seltos is expected to be different from the previous version. In the past, we've seen that turbo-petrol DCTs are very sensitive to varying driving styles. So, we wouldn't be surprised if the mileage is lower than the claimed ARAI numbers. We're awaiting the Seltos turbo-petrol to go through our real-world fuel efficiency test so that we can reveal its real-world mileage. Stay tuned.

    Kia Seltos Video:

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata’s 6 updated SUVs to be launched in the next 6 months!
     Next 
    4 reasons why we think Toyota should bring the Rumion in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 15.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.98 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.51 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.78 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.98 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.50 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.09 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.30 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.74 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4: Which has more mileage?