Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4: Which has more mileage?

- Kia Seltos facelift mileage figures revealed

- Mileage of the new turbo-petrol 1.5 is better than the older 1.4

Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4 engine specifications

In the 2023 Kia Seltos Turbo, the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine makes 158bhp at 5,500rpm and 253Nm of torque between 1,500-3,500rpm. On the other hand, the older 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Kappa engine produced 138bhp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 242Nm at 1,500rpm.

Mileage of the 2023 Kia Seltos 1.5 Turbo

The new Seltos is E20 fuel-compatible with its fuel tank capacity remaining the same at 50 litres. However, it now comes equipped with an auto start-stop feature that helps improve fuel efficiency in city driving conditions. The ARAI-claimed mileage of the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT is 17.9kmpl and that for the six-speed iMT is 17.7kmpl.

Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4 mileage comparison

Now, the mileage comparison with the older 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, which had a fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl, shows that the new 1.5 DCT is more efficient by 1.4kmpl. Though there's no manual version for this turbo-petrol now, this iMT also has more mileage than the 1.4 manual's claimed figure of 16.1kmpl.

Kia Seltos turbo-petrol — Engine specifications and technical specifications

During our drive, we got the details of the new 1.5 turbo petrol, which features CVVD (Continuously Variable Valve Duration). It provides that boost in performance, while also helping improve mileage. For example, in cars powered by engines with CVVT (Continuously Variable Valve Timing) or CVVL (Continuously Variable Valve Lift), the air intake depends on the depth of the opening and the duration cannot be controlled. However, CVVD regulates the duration of the valve opening and closing depending on the driving conditions. Practically, if the car is cruising/maintaining a constant speed, CVVD will keep the intake valve open until the middle of the compression stroke. From there onwards, it keeps the valve closed till the end of the compression stroke. This reduces the resistance caused by compression which eventually improves fuel efficiency.

Real-world mileage of the Kia Seltos

That said, the real-world mileage of the new Seltos is expected to be different from the previous version. In the past, we've seen that turbo-petrol DCTs are very sensitive to varying driving styles. So, we wouldn't be surprised if the mileage is lower than the claimed ARAI numbers. We're awaiting the Seltos turbo-petrol to go through our real-world fuel efficiency test so that we can reveal its real-world mileage. Stay tuned.

