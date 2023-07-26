CarWale
    AD

    4 reasons why we think Toyota should bring the Rumion in India

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    507 Views
    4 reasons why we think Toyota should bring the Rumion in India
    • Currently on sale in South Africa
    • Powered by a 1.5-litre K-series engine

    The cross-badging saga continues

    The cross-badging saga for Toyota and Maruti is expected to take a new turn later this year with the possible arrival of the Rumion MPV. It is a rebadged version of the very successful Maruti Ertiga MPV and is currently on sale in South Africa. It will be the fourth shared product between the two Japanese automakers and will be the third time that Toyota has tapped into Maruti’s mass market expertise. Now officially both manufacturers are being tight-lipped about the Rumion’s India arrival but we think it will make a good case for itself in the Indian market and here is why…

    Toyota is the king of MPVs

    Toyota has a strong reputation for two things in India- After sale with service and making sturdy people movers. The latter should play into their hands very well. It had no reason to stop the Qualis in 2005 and replace it with the Innova but did so and it seemed to have little effect on Toyota’s sales and in fact, boosted their numbers.

    It’s a similar story with the Crysta and the Hycross, though in the current case, both vehicles are selling side-by-side. Our point in this is that Toyota has won the battle of Innova becoming an aft used term when talking about MPVs in India. It should be able to build on Innova’s nearly two-decade-old reputation to sell a lower-priced people mover even if its obviously a rebadged car. There’s also the fact that Toyota sells well over 6000 units of the Hycross and Crysta every month without fail and this in a segment where touching 1500-2000 units a month is a massive number.

    Toyota Right Side View

    Rumion is produced in India

    A majority of Maruti’s budget cars are produced in India for global markets either as CKDs or CBUs, Ertiga and Rumion included. This means that the car is already here and Toyota would just have to prep its sales and service network to bring in the car for the domestic market.

    Has support for 1.5 engine and allied components

    This is actually a continuation of the previous point but deserves its own space. The Rumion is powered by Maruti’s 1.5-litre K-Series engine producing 102bhp/138Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. This is the same engine offered in the mild hybrid versions of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. This means that Toyota already has in place its service network for this engine and its allied components.   

    Ertiga sales numbers

    Since its launch in early 2012, the Ertiga has been an absolute titan in terms of sales numbers usually selling between 5000-8000 units every month without fail. Even post the peak Covid period when the market opened up, Maruti was still able to move up to 3500 cars a month. Based on this success and the fact that people now know a re-badged product works, the Rumion should see good numbers. This is of course also dependent on how Toyota prices the car. It will be priced higher than the equivalent Maruti product but going by the pricing trend of a current lot of shared products, it’s expected to be in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 30000.   

      

    .   

       

      

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4: Which has more mileage?
     Next 
    Volkswagen India opens three new touchpoints in Delhi

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2483 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2375 Views
    13 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Marazzo
    Mahindra Marazzo
    Rs. 14.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 10.06 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 10.37 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.68 Lakh
    PuneRs. 10.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 10.24 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.64 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.93 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.96 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.50 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2483 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2375 Views
    13 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 4 reasons why we think Toyota should bring the Rumion in India