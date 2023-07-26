Volkswagen India opens three new touchpoints in Delhi

Volkswagen currently has three models on sale

The brand is present in 129 cities

Volkswagen India has inaugurated three new sales touchpoints in Delhi. The outlets are located in Dwarka, Paschim Vihar, and Gurugram. With this, the automaker currently has 12 sales and eight service touchpoints across Delhi NCR. Volkswagen is aggressively increasing its presence in India with 175 sales and 130 service touchpoints in over 129 cities across the country.

Official statement

Speaking about the latest expansion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “As India’s capital and a major metropolitan centre, Delhi and the NCR region is a key growth market for us and we have been witnessing a surge in customer demand for our German-engineered and safe product portfolio. The network expansion in three strategic locations supports us in addressing the requirements of our new car and pre-owned car customers in the region. We are confident our teams across the locations will offer an unparalleled customer experience and deliver to the requirements of our discerning customers.”

Details on the newly inaugurated sales touchpoints in Delhi NCR

Volkswagen Golf Course Road Extension Khasra No: 434, Ullawas Village, CRPF (Golf Course Extension Road), Sector 62, Near Rajesh Pilot Chowk, Gurugram, Haryana 122102. Volkswagen Dwarka A/11, Main Rajapuri Rd, Opp. Sector 5, Dwarka, New Delhi 110059. Volkswagen Paschim Vihar R-10, Main Rohtak Road, Mianwali Nagar, Peeragarhi, New Delhi 110087.

Volkswagen India expansion

Recently, the carmaker expanded its sales network in the southern region of the country by inaugurating two new sales outlets in Karnataka.