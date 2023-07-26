CarWale
    Maruti Baleno waiting period comes down to up to 3 weeks

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Baleno waiting period comes down to up to 3 weeks

    - Prices in India start from Rs. 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom) 

    - Also offered in a CNG variant 

    Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno, was launched in India in February 2022. Soon after its launch, the automaker revealed that the car had accumulated over 25,000 bookings since the commencement of its bookings. Notably, the Baleno can be had in four variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. 

    Maruti Baleno waiting period

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Left Rear Three Quarter

    Currently, the hatchback demands a waiting period of up to one to three weeks from the day of booking. This applies to the bookings made in the city of Delhi and may vary depending on the dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. 

    Maruti Baleno discounts in July 2023

    The Maruti Suzuki Baleno attracts discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in the month of July. These benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrap bonuses, and are valid till 31 July, 2023. Interested customers can visit the nearest dealership to know more about it. 

    Baleno engine and specifications

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the Baleno comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 112Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant that generates 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque and comes solely paired to a five-speed manual. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno rivals and competition 

    The Baleno competes with the likes of the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Toyota Glanza

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
