Honda Elevate official launch timeline revealed

- Elevate gets a sole petrol engine

- Fuel efficiency figures revealed ahead of launch

The Elevate is a very crucial launch for the Japanese automaker in the Indian market. It was unveiled on 6 June, 2023, and the launch is scheduled for the first week of September, followed by the deliveries of the SUV. Also, ahead of its official price announcement, the brand has revealed the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures of the Honda Elevate.

Powertrain and specifications of Honda Elevate

The Honda City-based SUV is engineered and developed in India and will get the petrol powertrain from the sedan sibling. The 1.5-litre NA petrol motor comes mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. The gasoline engine is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque with an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.31kmpl and 16.92kmpl in manual and automatic guise, respectively. Meanwhile, unlike the Honda City, the Elevate SUV misses out on the hybrid powertrain setup.

Honda Elevate Rivals and features

The upcoming Honda Elevate will compete in the mid-size SUV space where competitors like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara dominate the segment. In terms of features, this Honda SUV will come loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless mobile connectivity, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, an all-digital instrument cluster, and cruise control. Also on offer will be features such as steering-mounted controls, an electric sunroof, and the Honda Sensing ADAS suite.