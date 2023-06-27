Volkswagen inaugurates two new touchpoints in Karnataka

- Located in Shivamogga and Bangalore

- Caters sales and services to customers

Volkswagen India has expanded its network in the country by inaugurating two new touchpoints in the state of Karnataka. The new facilities are located in the city of Shivamogga and Bangalore. With the addition of these two new outlets, the manufacturer’s network strengths to 18 sales and 15 service touchpoints in the state.

Volkswagen’s new facilities in Karnataka:

The following are the location details of the newly inaugurated touchpoints in Karnataka:

Touchpoint Address Volkswagen Shivamoga WHC8+ 6X4, NT road, Savi Palya, KR Puram, Shivamogga Volkswagen Bangalore showroom Skylux Telelinks, No 594, ground floor, Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Road, JP Nagar, Bangalore Volkswagen Bangalore workshop No 40/2, Talaghattapura village, Uttarahalli hobli, Kanakapura Road, Bangalore South, Bangalore

Official statement on the inauguration:

Commenting on the introduction of the new touchpoints, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Across India customer preferences are evolving with their enhanced focus towards safe, strongly built and premium mobility solutions, creating an opportunity for Volkswagen to connect and offer its German-engineered product portfolio of Taigun and Virtus (five-star GNCAP rated) along with its flagship SUVW, Tiguan to customers in Karnataka. The two new network additions in the region will help cater to the mobility requirements of our customers, making Volkswagen an accessible brand.”