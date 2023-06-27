CarWale
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teased; to debut on 13 July

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Ioniq 5 N underwent performance testing at the Nurburgring

    - Will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

    Ioniq 5 N world debut next month

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai is testing the performance of the Ioniq 5 N at the Nurburging circuit in Germany ahead of its official debut slated to take place on 13 July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The first performance-oriented all-electric model from the brand, the Ioniq 5 N will get a slew of upgrades over the standard Ioniq 5.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hardware updates

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Left Front Three Quarter

    Underpinned by the Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has already been tested for 10,000km at the race track and will do another 10,000km ahead of its world debut. According to Hyundai, heat management through cooling is given particular care as EVs are more challenging to cool than their ICE predecessors.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Side View

    An enlarged cooling area with N-specific efficient radiator packaging, enhanced motor oil cooler, and battery chiller complete the hardware enhancements similar to ICE vehicles. These hardware cooling techniques are further reinforced by new heat management solutions, such as N Battery Preconditioning and N Race, with two modes called Drag and Track for the former. The N Race will also arrive with two modes: Sprint and Endurance.

    New Ioniq 5 N features

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Ioniq 5 N will get larger 400mm disc brakes, which are made of lightweight material and designed with an optimised air flow for cooling. Also up for offer will be the brand’s N Active Sound which consists of a 10-speaker system to provide three different sound themes, called Ignition, Evolution, and Supersonic. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Left Front Three Quarter

    These themes will each simulate the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine on the ICE N cars, an electric sound inspired by the N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo Concept and RN22e, and the sound of a fighter jet. And if that wasn’t enough, the N e-shift system will work in tandem with N Active Sound to simulate the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission of its ICE N cars. Stay tuned to CarWale, as we get you all the details on 13 July.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 45.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
