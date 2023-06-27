MG India partners with Jio platforms to offer in-car voice assistance solutions

- To debut in MG Comet EV

- Voice assistant is trained to understand different regional languages

MG Motor India has announced its tie-up with Jio platforms to offer a broad range of connected car features in its cars. Under this partnership, the manufacturer will offer Hinglish voice assistant-enabled features powered by Jio’s digital assets in its latest EV offering, the Comet EV. This system comes integrated with music apps, payment apps, connectivity platforms, and hardware.

Hello Jio Voice Assistant:

Apart from this, the MG Comet EV customers will also benefit from the ‘Hello Jio Voice Assistant’ that is trained to understand native Indian speakers and tonality across India. This assistant comes with support for users to check the weather, cricket scores, news, horoscope, and many more domains. Using the ‘Hello Jio’ feature, users can now turn the AC off or on and even play songs.

Official statement on the partnership:

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech innovator like Jio in the smart mobility space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry. The MGI-Jio partnership will ensure our newly launched MG Comet EV enriches the driving experience for GenZ customers while ensuring safety and In-Car experiences backed by great technology.”