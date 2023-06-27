CarWale
    AD

    MG India partners with Jio platforms to offer in-car voice assistance solutions

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    207 Views
    MG India partners with Jio platforms to offer in-car voice assistance solutions

    - To debut in MG Comet EV

    - Voice assistant is trained to understand different regional languages

    MG Motor India has announced its tie-up with Jio platforms to offer a broad range of connected car features in its cars. Under this partnership, the manufacturer will offer Hinglish voice assistant-enabled features powered by Jio’s digital assets in its latest EV offering, the Comet EV. This system comes integrated with music apps, payment apps, connectivity platforms, and hardware. 

    Hello Jio Voice Assistant:

    MG Comet EV Dashboard

    Apart from this, the MG Comet EV customers will also benefit from the ‘Hello Jio Voice Assistant’ that is trained to understand native Indian speakers and tonality across India. This assistant comes with support for users to check the weather, cricket scores, news, horoscope, and many more domains. Using the ‘Hello Jio’ feature, users can now turn the AC off or on and even play songs. 

    Official statement on the partnership: 

    Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech innovator like Jio in the smart mobility space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry. The MGI-Jio partnership will ensure our newly launched MG Comet EV enriches the driving experience for GenZ customers while ensuring safety and In-Car experiences backed by great technology.”

    MG Comet EV Image
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teased; to debut on 13 July

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Comet EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Astor
    MG Astor
    Rs. 10.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Comet EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.42 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.53 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.62 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.40 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.44 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.88 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.52 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.41 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.40 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG India partners with Jio platforms to offer in-car voice assistance solutions