    India-bound 2024 Skoda Kodiaq specifications revealed

    India-bound 2024 Skoda Kodiaq specifications revealed
    • Second-generation of the Czech SUV
    • Will get a plug-in hybrid powertrain

    Skoda will be introducing the second-generation Kodiaq this year. The Czech carmaker has officially revealed the specifications of the 2024 Kodiaq ahead of its global premiere. 

    New-gen Kodiaq exterior highlights and dimensions:

    Seen on the camouflaged prototypes are familiar elements like the characteristic moustache grille, split headlamps, and crab-pincer design for the taillamps. The silhouette of the new-gen Tiguan-rival appears more or less unchanged. With a length of 4,758mm, the next-gen Kodiaq will be 61mm longer than its predecessor. The wheelbase of 2,791mm won’t change though. Then, the three-row version will have a maximum cargo capacity of 845 litres, whereas, the five-seater version will be at 910 litres (75 litres more than before). Skoda also claims that the third-row passengers will get 15mm more headroom than the outgoing model. 

    Skoda Left Rear Three Quarter

    2024 Kodiaq interior:

    Although the interior images are yet to be revealed, Skoda claims there will be a completely redesigned cabin. Dominating the uncluttered centre console will be a 12.9-inch touchscreen running a newer interface. Meanwhile, the ‘virtual cockpit’ will feature a large, 10.25-inch, all-digital MID complemented by a heads-up display. The new-gen Kodiaq will also get a rear storage compartment on the central tunnel with a cup holder for the rear passengers. In addition, Skoda’s ‘simply clever’ elements like door edge protectors and the umbrella holder in the driver’s door will be carried over.

    Powertrain options of the 2024 Kodiaq:

    Under the hood of the 2024 Kodiaq will be a mild-hybrid 1.5 TSI engine with a seven-speed DCT making 150bhp as standard. A bigger 2.0-litre TSI with AWD and DSG producing 200bhp will also be on offer. Then, Skoda will continue with the 2.0-litre TDI guise making 150bhp in FWD and 190bhp in the AWD version. 

    Apart from the usual powertrains, the Kodiaq will be offered with a plug-in hybrid option for the first time. It will have the 1.5 TSI combined with a 25.7kWh battery pack. The combined output will be 200bhp and a pure electric range of around 100km. The battery will have a charging capacity of up to 50kW in DC or 11kW in AC. 

    2024 Kodiaq sales and availability:

    Skoda is expected to globally reveal the new Kodiaq in September with sales commencing as early as late-2023 or sometime next year. The India-spec Kodiaq is expected to arrive soon after its global debut.

